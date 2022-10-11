AGF Investments America Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $271.00Mil. The top holdings were DHR(8.41%), TMO(7.63%), and TTEK(6.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AGF Investments America Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 33,227 shares in NYSE:GTLS, giving the stock a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $185.35 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Chart Industries Inc traded for a price of $141.99 per share and a market cap of $5.20Bil. The stock has returned -26.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chart Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 77.59, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, AGF Investments America Inc. bought 266,220 shares of NAS:PLUG for a total holding of 329,271. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.85.

On 11/10/2022, Plug Power Inc traded for a price of $17.01 per share and a market cap of $9.92Bil. The stock has returned -57.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Plug Power Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.83 and a price-sales ratio of 16.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, AGF Investments America Inc. bought 36,744 shares of NYSE:PWR for a total holding of 77,127. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.74.

On 11/10/2022, Quanta Services Inc traded for a price of $147.06 per share and a market cap of $21.02Bil. The stock has returned 26.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-book ratio of 4.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, AGF Investments America Inc. bought 9,223 shares of NAS:ENPH for a total holding of 38,085. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $269.72.

On 11/10/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $309.25 per share and a market cap of $42.03Bil. The stock has returned 33.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 148.68, a price-book ratio of 68.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 95.06 and a price-sales ratio of 20.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

AGF Investments America Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 7,196 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/10/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $267.87 per share and a market cap of $195.00Bil. The stock has returned -10.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.78 and a price-sales ratio of 6.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

