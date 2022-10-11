BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

44 KING STREET WEST TORONTO, A6 M5H 1H1

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1115 stocks valued at a total of $30.83Bil. The top holdings were RY(6.35%), TD(6.00%), and CM(3.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA’s top five trades of the quarter.

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA reduced their investment in NAS:ATVI by 9,583,721 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.3.

On 11/10/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $73.62 per share and a market cap of $57.62Bil. The stock has returned 11.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.97 and a price-sales ratio of 7.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 1,219,186 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/10/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $396.35 per share and a market cap of $301.50Bil. The stock has returned -13.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA reduced their investment in NAS:DLTR by 2,363,916 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.61.

On 11/10/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $163.12 per share and a market cap of $36.53Bil. The stock has returned 46.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA bought 2,863,229 shares of NYSE:RY for a total holding of 21,751,407. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.9.

On 11/10/2022, Royal Bank of Canada traded for a price of $98.18 per share and a market cap of $137.99Bil. The stock has returned -3.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Bank of Canada has a price-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,524,984 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/10/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.87 per share and a market cap of $2,336.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-book ratio of 46.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.84 and a price-sales ratio of 6.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

