DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Dimensional Fund Advisors was established in 1981 by David G. Booth and Rex Sinquefield. Since its inception, the company has focused on rigorous academic research on capital markets as a main method to improve its business. At its start, Dimensional Fund Advisors offered diversified, cost-efficient access to small companies to capitalize on the expected higher returns. The company would expand to international small caps in 1986, seeking premiums outside the U.S. in 1992, Dimensional Fund Advisors would develop its three-factor asset pricing model, which identifies market, size, and value as the principal drivers of equity return. Since then, Dimensional Fund Advisors has continued its research to develop total market solutions that have advanced its portfolio designs and identified new dimensions of higher expected returns for equity markets. To maintain its research focus, the company has “forged deep working relationships with leading financial economists” such as Eugene Fama, Kenneth French, and Robert Merton, of whom Eugene Fama and Kenneth French are members on the Board of Directions. These economists work closely with Dimensional’s Portfolio Management, Trading, and Research teams, bringing financial science to benefit the clients. Dimensional Fund Advisors now hold about $400 billion in assets under management, split between US Equities, International Developed Equities, Emerging Market Equities, Fixed Income, and Global Equity, in order of decreasing emphasis. The company tries to focus on a “dynamic, market driven process with a flexible trading strategy” that allows it to balance premiums, diversification, and costs. Dimensional Fund Advisors now has clients in over 25 countries, with eleven offices in eight countries, with a main focus in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company currently has over 850 employees and is primarily owned by its current and former employees. Some of Dimensional Fund Advisor’s most notable funds include the US Core Equity Portfolios, International Sustainability Core Portfolio, and Emerging Markets for and Social Core Equity Portfolios.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3489 stocks valued at a total of $260.45Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.52%), MSFT(2.03%), and AMZN(1.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 400,000-share investment in ARCA:DFEM. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.95 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $22.07 per share and a market cap of $843.83Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.25.

The guru sold out of their 400,000-share investment in BATS:DFIC. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.46 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.95 per share and a market cap of $1.60Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

The guru sold out of their 200,000-share investment in BATS:DIHP. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.41 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $21.865 per share and a market cap of $557.56Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

The guru sold out of their 200,000-share investment in BATS:DISV. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.89 during the quarter.

On 11/10/2022, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $21.47 per share and a market cap of $522.89Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a price-book ratio of 0.70.

During the quarter, DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP bought 2,046,021 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 10,765,604. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/10/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $111.87 per share and a market cap of $296.63Bil. The stock has returned -65.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

