Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and host investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences: the Raymond James Technology Investor Conference, the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, and Imperial Capital’s 19th Annual Security Investor Conference.

Event Details:

Raymond James Technology Investor Conference in New York, NY

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET and hosting investor meetings

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, CA

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Hosting investor meetings

Imperial Capital’s 19th Annual Security Investor Conference in New York, NY

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET and hosting investor meetings

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

