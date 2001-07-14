Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will participate at the Oppenheimer 5th Virtual Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit: Web 3.0 and the Creator Economy, on Panel: Payments and Remittance. The panel will be attended by Gavin Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer, on November 17, at 10:45AM ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available after the event.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients. Bakkt’s platform, available through partners, delivers access to crypto and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bakkt.com%2F | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fbakkt%2F

