AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock (par value $0.01 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable January 17, 2023, to all Common Stockholders of Record as of December 30, 2022.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 293 apartment communities containing 88,405 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com.

