JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Shavel, chief executive officer of Verisk ( VRSK), and Elizabeth Mann, the company’s chief financial officer, will speak at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



The fireside chat featuring the Verisk executives will begin at 11:10 a.m. ET and will be webcast live. The audio webcast will be available via Verisk’s Investor Relations page.