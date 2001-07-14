Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. reports Earnings for Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (

NYSE:TCI, Financial) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, we reported net income attributable to the Company of $378.4 million or $43.79 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $26.2 million or $3.04 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Financial Highlights

  • We collected approximately 99% of our rents for the three months ended September 30, 2022, comprised of approximately 98% from multifamily tenants and approximately 99% from office tenants.
  • Total stabilized occupancy was 94% at September 30, 2022, which includes 96% at our multifamily properties and 68% at our commercial properties.
  • On September 16, 2022, VAA completed the sale of 45 properties for $1.8 billion, resulting in gain on sale of $738.7 million to the joint venture. In connection with sale, we received an initial distribution of $182.8 million from VAA. We plan to use our share of the proceeds to invest in income-producing real estate, pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.
  • In connection with the VAA sale, we sold Sugar Mill Phase III, a 72 unit multifamily property in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for $11.8 million, resulting in gain on sale of $1.9 million. We used the proceeds to pay off the $9.6 million mortgage note payable on the property and for general corporate purposes.

Financial Results

Rental revenues decreased $2.1 million from $9.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $7.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in rental revenue is primarily due to the sale of 600 Las Colinas in 2021 and the sale of Toulon in the first quarter of 2022.

Net operating loss decreased $1.8 million from $4.6 million for three months ended September 30, 2021 to $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net operating loss is primarily due to a reduction of legal costs related to the arbitration settlement in 2021 offset in part by net operating profit from the sale of 600 Las Colinas in 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company increased $352.1 million from $26.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $378.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to our share of the gain on the sale of the 45 properties by VAA, offset in part by tax expense from the sale.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021
Revenues:
Rental revenues

$

7,570

$

9,628

$

22,310

$

30,183

Other income

749

406

1,566

2,474

Total revenue

8,319

10,034

23,876

32,657

Expenses:
Property operating expenses

4,701

5,610

12,541

16,500

Depreciation and amortization

2,193

2,935

6,840

9,473

General and administrative

2,756

2,813

7,348

8,549

Advisory fee to related party

1,434

3,234

6,885

10,144

Total operating expenses

11,084

14,592

33,614

44,666

Net operating loss

(2,765

)

(4,558

)

(9,738

)

(12,009

)

Interest Income

8,087

5,155

18,807

14,518

Interest expense

(4,700

)

(5,910

)

(14,787

)

(19,096

)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions

1,533

(1,639

)

19,437

1,185

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1,166

)

(1,451

)

(2,805

)

(1,451

)

Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures

464,085

3,627

470,428

11,535

Gain on sale or write-down of assets, net

1,539

31,312

16,580

22,970

Income tax provision

(88,037

)

(156

)

(88,105

)

1,037

Net income

378,576

26,380

409,817

18,689

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(225

)

(134

)

(503

)

(544

)

Net income attributable to the Company

$

378,351

$

26,246

$

409,314

$

18,145

Earnings per share
Basic and diluted

$

43.79

$

3.04

$

47.38

$

2.10

Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
Basic and diluted

8,639,316

8,639,316

8,639,316

8,639,316

