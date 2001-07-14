Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:TCI, Financial) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, we reported net income attributable to the Company of $378.4 million or $43.79 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $26.2 million or $3.04 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Financial Highlights

We collected approximately 99% of our rents for the three months ended September 30, 2022, comprised of approximately 98% from multifamily tenants and approximately 99% from office tenants.

Total stabilized occupancy was 94% at September 30, 2022, which includes 96% at our multifamily properties and 68% at our commercial properties.

On September 16, 2022, VAA completed the sale of 45 properties for $1.8 billion, resulting in gain on sale of $738.7 million to the joint venture. In connection with sale, we received an initial distribution of $182.8 million from VAA. We plan to use our share of the proceeds to invest in income-producing real estate, pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the VAA sale, we sold Sugar Mill Phase III, a 72 unit multifamily property in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for $11.8 million, resulting in gain on sale of $1.9 million. We used the proceeds to pay off the $9.6 million mortgage note payable on the property and for general corporate purposes.

Financial Results

Rental revenues decreased $2.1 million from $9.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $7.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in rental revenue is primarily due to the sale of 600 Las Colinas in 2021 and the sale of Toulon in the first quarter of 2022.

Net operating loss decreased $1.8 million from $4.6 million for three months ended September 30, 2021 to $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net operating loss is primarily due to a reduction of legal costs related to the arbitration settlement in 2021 offset in part by net operating profit from the sale of 600 Las Colinas in 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company increased $352.1 million from $26.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $378.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to our share of the gain on the sale of the 45 properties by VAA, offset in part by tax expense from the sale.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 7,570 $ 9,628 $ 22,310 $ 30,183 Other income 749 406 1,566 2,474 Total revenue 8,319 10,034 23,876 32,657 Expenses: Property operating expenses 4,701 5,610 12,541 16,500 Depreciation and amortization 2,193 2,935 6,840 9,473 General and administrative 2,756 2,813 7,348 8,549 Advisory fee to related party 1,434 3,234 6,885 10,144 Total operating expenses 11,084 14,592 33,614 44,666 Net operating loss (2,765 ) (4,558 ) (9,738 ) (12,009 ) Interest Income 8,087 5,155 18,807 14,518 Interest expense (4,700 ) (5,910 ) (14,787 ) (19,096 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 1,533 (1,639 ) 19,437 1,185 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,166 ) (1,451 ) (2,805 ) (1,451 ) Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures 464,085 3,627 470,428 11,535 Gain on sale or write-down of assets, net 1,539 31,312 16,580 22,970 Income tax provision (88,037 ) (156 ) (88,105 ) 1,037 Net income 378,576 26,380 409,817 18,689 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (225 ) (134 ) (503 ) (544 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 378,351 $ 26,246 $ 409,314 $ 18,145 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 43.79 $ 3.04 $ 47.38 $ 2.10 Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share Basic and diluted 8,639,316 8,639,316 8,639,316 8,639,316

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005105/en/