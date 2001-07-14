US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that Dirk Locascio, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference inNew York City on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m. EST (9a.m. CST).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

