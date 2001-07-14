The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, provided an update today on its Pathway to Profitability, announcing another $5 million in potential costs savings and margin enhancements. Total estimated savings, once fully implemented throughout fiscal years 2023 and 2024, are now approximately $20 million compared to fiscal year 2022. This morning, the Company also announced that it expects to report record revenue of approximately $19.6 million when it files its 10-Q for its second quarter fiscal 2023 next Monday, November 14th, 2022, after market close.

“The Alkaline Water Company continues to find ways to be more efficient while maintaining strong sales momentum in pursuit of our ultimate goal of becoming a profitable company,” stated Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We have now identified approximately $20 million in total savings and margin improvement compared to last fiscal year. Though it will take time to see the full benefits of the measures we’re taking to improve our bottom line, we look forward to sharing with our shareholders next week the early progress we’ve made in our first full quarter on our Pathway to Profitability.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked “Clean Beverage” label. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: the statements relating to the Company’s projection of $20 million in total cost savings and margin enhancements in its pathway to profitability; the statements relating to the Company’s identification of approximately $5 million in additional savings compared to fiscal 2022, once fully implemented through fiscal year 2024; the statement relating to the Company’s pathway to profitability; the Company’s expectation of record revenue of approximately $19.6 million; the Company’s ultimate goal of becoming a profitable company; that it will take time to see the full benefits of the measures the Company is taking to improve its bottom line.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the Company's cost-saving and margin enhancement measures will be fully implemented and, once implemented, they will be effective to reduce the Company's annual expense and enhance the Company's margin to the extent anticipated by the Company; that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company's co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company's products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company's products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company's products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity.

