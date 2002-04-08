DTE Energy issues dividend

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (: DTE) — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.9525 per share dividend on its common stock payable Jan. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 19, 2022.



This follows a quarter of infrastructure improvements designed to increase reliability for customers. This past week, DTE also proposed a transformational investment in Michigan-made renewable energy that would invest $9 billion into Michigan’s economy over the next 10 years, supporting 25,000 jobs, while also reducing the cost of the clean energy transition by a projected $1.4 billion. DTE Electric has reduced carbon emissions 30% since 2005 and has filed accelerated plans to now achieve a 50% reduction by 2028, with targets to achieve 90% by 2040 and net zero by 2050.

