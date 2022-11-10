AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for November 2022

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 10, 2022

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for November 2022. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of November 30, 2022.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

favicon.png?sn=PH33084&sd=2022-11-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-monthly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-12-per-common-share-for-november-2022--301674992.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH33084&Transmission_Id=202211101601PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH33084&DateId=20221110
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles