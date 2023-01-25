TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) ( NYSE:BLK, Financial) announced plans today to terminate the following fund (the “Terminating Fund”). The Terminating Fund will terminate on or about January 25, 2023 (the “Termination Date”).



Fund Name Ticker iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD

BlackRock Canada expects that the units of the Terminating Fund will cease trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and be delisted from the TSX on or about January 18, 2023.

The final monthly distribution is expected to be declared on or about December 21, 2022 and paid on or about January 5, 2023.

In connection with the termination, the assets of the Terminating Fund will be liquidated. As the Terminating Fund’s portfolio assets may be sold for cash prior to the Termination Date, the Terminating Fund may accordingly deviate from its investment objectives and strategies. As soon as practicable following the Termination Date, the liquidation proceeds will be distributed, after paying or providing for all liabilities and obligations of the Terminating Fund, pro rata among unitholders of record of the Terminating Fund on the Termination Date. Following the termination and distributions described above with respect to the Terminating Fund, the Terminating Fund will be dissolved. BlackRock Canada will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the termination.

