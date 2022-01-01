DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and Equity Residential (: EQR), an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, today celebrated the groundbreaking of three new luxury rental communities totaling 1,053 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Lyle, Remy, and The Settler represent the first three joint ventures in North Texas under the strategic relationship that Toll Brothers and Equity Residential established in 2021. The three communities join the continued expansion of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in Texas, with future communities in the state planned for Austin and Houston.

Hosted at the construction site of Lyle in Dallas, the October 27 groundbreaking celebration was attended by senior executives from Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential, and members of the media.

“We are excited to break ground on our first three Class A residential development projects in Texas as part of our new partnership with Equity Residential. Through our continued successful partnership, we look forward to providing thoughtfully designed and uniquely elevated apartment homes,” said Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “These communities are located in some of the most vibrant and desirable neighborhoods of the Dallas-Fort Worth market, offering the perfect blend of lifestyle and luxury with everything a resident would need and want right outside their doorstep.”

The three new communities currently under construction in North Texas include:

Lyle , a five-story, 334-unit multifamily rental community in Dallas. Located at the intersection of Trinity Mills and Addison Road, and adjacent to the Dallas North Tollway, the site offers great access to several employment hubs including the Galleria Dallas, Legacy Business Park, Granite Business Park, Las Colinas, CityLine, Hall Park, and The Star, which is located within the $5 Billion Mile. The project is being financed through a construction loan facility from Santander Bank, N.A. Lyle broke ground in August 2022 and is anticipated to open in spring 2024.





All three communities will feature high-end luxury finishes and residents will enjoy best-in-class amenity packages, including resort-style pools, co-working spaces, state-of-the-art fitness centers, and more.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is a dynamic market with a growing population of the affluent renter demographic that we are interested in capturing. We are expanding our presence in the market and believe that these properties will make excellent additions to our existing portfolio there,” said Benjamin Stoll, Equity Residential’s Senior Vice President of Development. “We are delighted to be partnering with the highly capable team at Toll Brothers and feel that these developments are a terrific start to a strategic partnership that will be very beneficial for both Equity Residential and Toll Brothers.”

Through the partnership between Toll Brothers and Equity Residential, the parties initially intend to focus on selectively acquiring and developing sites for apartment rental communities in specific metro markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, where both parties have a significant or growing presence. Under the partnership, Equity Residential has committed to invest 75% of the equity for each selected project and Toll Brothers will invest 25%. It is expected that each project will also be financed with approximately 60% leverage. Equity Residential will have the option to acquire each property upon stabilization. The parties have targeted an initial minimum co-investment of approximately $750 million in combined equity, or nearly $1.9 billion capacity, assuming 60% leverage.

These joint venture projects join a growing portfolio of Toll Brothers Apartment Living apartment communities across North Texas, including Aster, a 22-story, 270-unit luxury high-rise in Dallas, and Ferro, a four-story, 383-unit luxury apartment community in Plano.

For future information about Lyle, Remy, and The Settler, visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

About Toll Brothers Apartment Living®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2022, NMHC ranked Toll Brothers Apartment Living the 11th largest apartment developer in the United States. Today, the firm has developed nearly 8,500 units, has nearly 4,500 units under management, and controls a national pipeline of more than 20,500 units. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.





About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 309 properties consisting of 79,730 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information visit EquityApartments.com.

