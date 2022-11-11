Dodge & Cox recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Dodge & Cox was founded in 1930 by Van Duyn Dodge and E. Morris Cox. The firm employs a team research approach in making investment decisions. The investment decisions are made by the Investment Policy Committees, and while the members of these committees may change over time, the firm aims to preserve the continuity of its investing philosophy, research and culture.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $131.97Bil. The top holdings were OXY(4.42%), SCHW(4.38%), and WFC(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dodge & Cox’s top five trades of the quarter.

Dodge & Cox reduced their investment in NYSE:CI by 4,548,471 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $281.41.

On 11/11/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $323.34 per share and a market cap of $98.86Bil. The stock has returned 50.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Dodge & Cox bought 9,353,395 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 9,364,955. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/11/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $96.63 per share and a market cap of $985.79Bil. The stock has returned -44.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.65, a price-book ratio of 7.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Dodge & Cox bought 11,864,203 shares of NYSE:LYB for a total holding of 14,438,133. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.48.

On 11/11/2022, LyondellBasell Industries NV traded for a price of $83.96 per share and a market cap of $27.34Bil. The stock has returned -4.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LyondellBasell Industries NV has a price-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Dodge & Cox bought 8,118,776 shares of NYSE:GE for a total holding of 37,085,456. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.58.

On 11/11/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $85.38 per share and a market cap of $93.29Bil. The stock has returned -21.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 100.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Dodge & Cox reduced their investment in NYSE:HPE by 39,135,577 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.59.

On 11/11/2022, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co traded for a price of $14.87 per share and a market cap of $19.13Bil. The stock has returned -2.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

