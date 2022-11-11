Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mr. Barrow is Executive Director of Dallas based investment firm Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, the lead portfolio manager for the Vanguard Windsor II and Selected Value Funds. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BS. For the 10-year period ended 3/31/2010, the Selected Value Funds averaged 9.33% a year, while the market had negative returns.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 295 stocks valued at a total of $24.40Bil. The top holdings were MRK(3.58%), HES(3.43%), and APD(3.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,412,818-share investment in NYSE:LOW. Previously, the stock had a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $194.76 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $204.32 per share and a market cap of $126.82Bil. The stock has returned -10.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced their investment in NAS:CCEP by 4,722,352 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.25.

On 11/11/2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC traded for a price of $50.9 per share and a market cap of $23.70Bil. The stock has returned -6.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss bought 1,560,928 shares of NYSE:APTV for a total holding of 2,407,860. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.93.

On 11/11/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $109.32 per share and a market cap of $29.62Bil. The stock has returned -36.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 95.06, a price-book ratio of 3.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss bought 342,637 shares of NYSE:CACI for a total holding of 375,387. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $281.74.

On 11/11/2022, CACI International Inc traded for a price of $301.2 per share and a market cap of $7.08Bil. The stock has returned 5.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CACI International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,517,372-share investment in NYSE:ACC. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.15 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

