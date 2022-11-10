RANDON REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 10, 2022

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22), ended in 09/30/2022. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 3Q22 are as follows:

  • Consolidated Net Revenue amounted to R$ 3.1 billion in 3Q22, 22.9% up from 3Q21.
  • International market revenues amounted to US$ 121.5 million in 3Q22, 40.4% up from the same period in 2021.
  • Consolidated EBITDA was R$ 419.3 million in 3Q22, 5.8% compared to 3Q21, with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 13.7%.
  • Net Profit was R$ 147.7 million, with net margin of 4.8% in 3Q22.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

November 11, 2022, Friday

11:00 AM Brasília, 9:00 AM New York and 2:00 PM London

Access Link: Video Conference Call Results

