Senvest Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $2.40Bil. The top holdings were CPRI(11.74%), VAC(11.62%), and TSEM(7.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Senvest Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Senvest Management, LLC bought 166,524 shares of NAS:ACLS for a total holding of 1,676,984. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.18.

On 11/11/2022, Axcelis Technologies Inc traded for a price of $75.06 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned 24.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Senvest Management, LLC bought 290,000 shares of NYSE:AMWL for a total holding of 12,157,108. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.53.

On 11/11/2022, American Well Corp traded for a price of $3.94 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned -54.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Well Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

Senvest Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBNY by 700,827 shares. The trade had a 4.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.74.

On 11/11/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $140.94 per share and a market cap of $8.87Bil. The stock has returned -54.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Senvest Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSEM by 1,929,996 shares. The trade had a 3.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.06.

On 11/11/2022, Tower Semiconductor Ltd traded for a price of $40.84 per share and a market cap of $4.49Bil. The stock has returned 13.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tower Semiconductor Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 4,415,361-share investment in NYSE:PING. Previously, the stock had a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.83 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Ping Identity Holding Corp traded for a price of $28.5 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned 4.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ping Identity Holding Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.48 and a price-sales ratio of 7.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

