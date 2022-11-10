MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for a number of different cancers, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings at the 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, reversible dual inhibitor that selectively targets all Class 1 PI3K isoforms and mTOR. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. The company has activated the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial to evaluate gedatolisib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at Celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, [email protected]

Vicky Hahne, [email protected]

(763) 392-0123

ICR Westwicke

Robert Uhl, [email protected]

(619) 228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724930/Celcuity-to-Participate-in-the-13th-Annual-Craig-Hallum-Alpha-Select-Conference



