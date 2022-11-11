AlpInvest Partners B.V. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

JACHTHAVENWEG 118 AMSTERDAM, P7 1081 KJ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $346.00Mil. The top holdings were KDP(41.35%), DDOG(18.86%), and ZI(11.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 945,985 shares in NAS:ZI, giving the stock a 11.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.47 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $30.94 per share and a market cap of $12.49Bil. The stock has returned -56.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-book ratio of 5.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.96 and a price-sales ratio of 11.42.

The guru sold out of their 269,608-share investment in NYSE:U. Previously, the stock had a 3.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.13 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Unity Software Inc traded for a price of $27.82 per share and a market cap of $11.50Bil. The stock has returned -84.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unity Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.76 and a price-sales ratio of 5.21.

During the quarter, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought 161,913 shares of NYSE:RBLX for a total holding of 597,343. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.36.

On 11/11/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $33.73 per share and a market cap of $20.13Bil. The stock has returned -64.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 36.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -52.52 and a price-sales ratio of 10.91.

The guru established a new position worth 164,320 shares in NAS:CFLT, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.94 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Confluent Inc traded for a price of $21.22 per share and a market cap of $6.08Bil. The stock has returned -76.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Confluent Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.43 and a price-sales ratio of 11.42.

During the quarter, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought 34,282 shares of NAS:ABNB for a total holding of 270,735. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.83.

On 11/11/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $102.4 per share and a market cap of $64.84Bil. The stock has returned -46.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 167.87, a price-book ratio of 11.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.30 and a price-sales ratio of 8.69.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

