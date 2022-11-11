Fidelity National Financial, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $653.00Mil. The top holdings were ALIT(16.84%), PSFE(10.57%), and INVH(10.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,775,598-share investment in NYSE:CNNE. Previously, the stock had a 11.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.02 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Cannae Holdings Inc traded for a price of $24.48 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -29.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cannae Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 683,000 shares in NYSE:VICI, giving the stock a 2.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.47 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $32.62 per share and a market cap of $31.42Bil. The stock has returned 17.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.33 and a price-sales ratio of 11.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 500,000-share investment in NYSE:MGP. Previously, the stock had a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.64 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, MGM Growth Properties LLC traded for a price of $41.64 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned 22.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MGM Growth Properties LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 8.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 14,250-share investment in NAS:SND. Previously, the stock had a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.46 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Smart Sand Inc traded for a price of $2.21 per share and a market cap of $100.06Mil. The stock has returned 2.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Smart Sand Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -48.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 386,722-share investment in NYSE:PFE. Previously, the stock had a 1.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.88 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $47.38 per share and a market cap of $265.91Bil. The stock has returned -0.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

