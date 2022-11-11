Teton Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 236 stocks valued at a total of $389.00Mil. The top holdings were AJRD(5.21%), NATH(3.60%), and MYE(3.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Teton Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IMKTA by 37,640 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.92.

On 11/11/2022, Ingles Markets Inc traded for a price of $96.06 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned 26.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ingles Markets Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:INDT by 40,027 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.41.

On 11/11/2022, INDUS Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $55.59 per share and a market cap of $566.60Mil. The stock has returned -24.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, INDUS Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.61 and a price-sales ratio of 11.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:DGII by 71,000 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.04.

On 11/11/2022, Digi International Inc traded for a price of $39.23 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned 74.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digi International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.97, a price-book ratio of 2.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.28 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:MGI by 158,000 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.31.

On 11/11/2022, MoneyGram International Inc traded for a price of $10.57 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned 88.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MoneyGram International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 66.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,005-share investment in NAS:AVGOP.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1598.97 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $1406.7 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -6.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-book ratio of 9.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

