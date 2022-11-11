BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 821 stocks valued at a total of $8.87Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.25%), HYG(4.77%), and UNH(2.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:TD by 1,938,745 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.74.

On 11/11/2022, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $66.97 per share and a market cap of $122.51Bil. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought 1,379,630 shares of ARCA:HYG for a total holding of 5,931,118. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.58.

On 11/11/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.19 per share and a market cap of $16.21Bil. The stock has returned -10.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.69.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:WCN by 519,401 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.35.

On 11/11/2022, Waste Connections Inc traded for a price of $139.61 per share and a market cap of $35.91Bil. The stock has returned 3.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Connections Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-book ratio of 5.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.29 and a price-sales ratio of 5.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:TRP by 1,192,109 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.58.

On 11/11/2022, TC Energy Corp traded for a price of $47.36 per share and a market cap of $48.33Bil. The stock has returned 0.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TC Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.60 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:TU by 2,693,978 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.33.

On 11/11/2022, TELUS Corp traded for a price of $21.71 per share and a market cap of $30.83Bil. The stock has returned -2.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TELUS Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

