Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 110 stocks valued at a total of $516.00Mil. The top holdings were SPSB(5.95%), VCSH(5.45%), and VEU(4.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. bought 459,189 shares of ARCA:SPIB for a total holding of 513,695. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.35.

On 11/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $31.67 per share and a market cap of $5.69Bil. The stock has returned -10.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GSY by 123,361 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.31.

On 11/11/2022, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $49.34 per share and a market cap of $2.11Bil. The stock has returned -0.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 116,518 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.52.

On 11/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.31 per share and a market cap of $7.20Bil. The stock has returned -4.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 16,800 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.65.

On 11/11/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $108.59 per share and a market cap of $31.22Bil. The stock has returned -26.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.87 and a price-sales ratio of 6.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. bought 19,869 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 33,520. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.02.

On 11/11/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $118.34 per share and a market cap of $109.24Bil. The stock has returned -18.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.37 and a price-sales ratio of 16.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

