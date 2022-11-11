CREDIT SUISSE AG/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Credit Suisse acts as a subsidiary of the holding company Credit Suisse Group. The holding company was created in 1856, and Credit Suisse acts as the bank portion of the company. Credit Suisse Group has two main divisions: the Private Banking & Wealth Management division and the Investment Banking division. The operations of Credit Suisse fall under the former division, with further subdivisions by global region into Switzerland, Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Credit Suisse’s private banking sector handles wealth management and corporate and institutional businesses while the investment banking sector handles securities, research, trading, brokerage, and capital expansion. Credit Suisse went through a series of transitions to arrive at the structure that it now has today. In 2002, the holding company changed its organization system to have two operating business units, the Credit Suisse Financial Services and Credit Suisse First Boston, which served to handle the company’s assets management and investment banking services, respectively. In 2005, the two Swiss bank entities Credit Suisse and Credit Suisse First Boston would be merged together, implementing the company’s One Bank strategy. The newly integrated bank, Credit Suisse, would be launched a year later. Credit Suisse today provides banking, financial services, consultancy, and trading services on a global scale with a focus on Switzerland. The private banking and wealth management segment provides its services to private, corporate, and institutional clients, offering solutions that range from management needs such as tax advisory and financial planning to investment advice such as portfolio and risk management. Some of Credit Suisse’s notable mutual funds include its Floating Rate High Income Fund Institutional Class and Trust International Equity Flex. Credit Suisse’s ETFs business was completely acquired by BlackRock in 2013, with all 58 of the company’s ETFs rebranded as iShares ETFs.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4045 stocks valued at a total of $89.22Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.89%), MSFT(3.86%), and AMZN(1.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CREDIT SUISSE AG/’s top five trades of the quarter.

CREDIT SUISSE AG/ reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 5,241,732 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 11/11/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.15 per share and a market cap of $21.48Bil. The stock has returned -25.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, CREDIT SUISSE AG/ bought 1,148,002 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 25,137,118. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/11/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.87 per share and a market cap of $2,336.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-book ratio of 46.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.65 and a price-sales ratio of 6.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CREDIT SUISSE AG/ bought 513,471 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 1,040,155. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/11/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $282.75 per share and a market cap of $153.25Bil. The stock has returned -26.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a price-book ratio of 6.23.

CREDIT SUISSE AG/ reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 357,338 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/11/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $394.69 per share and a market cap of $369.97Bil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CREDIT SUISSE AG/ reduced their investment in ARCA:SLV by 7,384,770 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.72.

On 11/11/2022, iShares Silver Trust traded for a price of $19.97 per share and a market cap of $10.24Bil. The stock has returned -12.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

