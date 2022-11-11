YCG, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $840.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.73%), AMZN(6.26%), and MA(6.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were YCG, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, YCG, LLC bought 153,418 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 613,662. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 11/11/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $60.46 per share and a market cap of $28.79Bil. The stock has returned -20.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 8.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, YCG, LLC bought 32,237 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 84,430. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/11/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $329.95 per share and a market cap of $153.39Bil. The stock has returned -49.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-book ratio of 10.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.93 and a price-sales ratio of 9.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 88,591-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.67 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $86.8 per share and a market cap of $98.95Bil. The stock has returned -57.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

YCG, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PGR by 22,250 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.41.

On 11/11/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $129.74 per share and a market cap of $75.91Bil. The stock has returned 37.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 92.01, a price-book ratio of 5.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, YCG, LLC bought 1,613 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 47,966. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.97.

On 11/11/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $403.24 per share and a market cap of $113.66Bil. The stock has returned -32.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-book ratio of 6.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.48 and a price-sales ratio of 9.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

