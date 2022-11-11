Dakota Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 571 stocks valued at a total of $1.24Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.10%), MSFT(4.09%), and BIL(3.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dakota Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Dakota Wealth Management bought 530,414 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 537,296. The trade had a 3.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.98.

On 11/11/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.53 per share and a market cap of $25.43Bil. The stock has returned 0.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 37,221-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.56 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $303.2 per share and a market cap of $668.06Bil. The stock has returned 6.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 65.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Dakota Wealth Management bought 45,353 shares of NYSE:MCD for a total holding of 48,639. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.59.

On 11/11/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $275.88 per share and a market cap of $202.06Bil. The stock has returned 11.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.12 and a price-sales ratio of 8.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Dakota Wealth Management bought 113,312 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 219,830. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/11/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $110.5 per share and a market cap of $455.07Bil. The stock has returned 76.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Dakota Wealth Management reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 74,859 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 11/11/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $116.83 per share and a market cap of $18.32Bil. The stock has returned -17.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a price-book ratio of 5.21.

