Sigma Planning Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 Parkland Plaza ANN ARBOR, MI 48103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1255 stocks valued at a total of $2.62Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.98%), IVV(4.65%), and DGRO(1.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sigma Planning Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 219,466 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.95 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.26 per share and a market cap of $29.49Bil. The stock has returned -4.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Sigma Planning Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 55,717 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/11/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $163.48 per share and a market cap of $51.12Bil. The stock has returned -5.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 48,556 shares in NAS:PEP, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $172.33 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $181.7 per share and a market cap of $250.33Bil. The stock has returned 13.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-book ratio of 13.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Sigma Planning Corp bought 19,350 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 340,114. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/11/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $396.35 per share and a market cap of $301.50Bil. The stock has returned -13.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

Sigma Planning Corp reduced their investment in NAS:FTGC by 250,324 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.46.

On 11/11/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $26.93 per share and a market cap of $4.15Bil. The stock has returned 16.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.