RFG Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 613 stocks valued at a total of $1.76Bil. The top holdings were PRF(5.58%), SPYG(4.65%), and SPAB(4.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RFG Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RFG Advisory, LLC bought 970,695 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 983,582. The trade had a 3.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.34.

On 11/11/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $71.49 per share and a market cap of $81.53Bil. The stock has returned -14.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

RFG Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 1,091,727 shares. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.04.

On 11/11/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.01 per share and a market cap of $6.03Bil. The stock has returned -14.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, RFG Advisory, LLC bought 135,497 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 176,673. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 11/11/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $225.45 per share and a market cap of $70.77Bil. The stock has returned -28.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a price-book ratio of 7.43.

The guru established a new position worth 391,980 shares in NAS:VONV, giving the stock a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.47 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $67.83 per share and a market cap of $6.47Bil. The stock has returned -5.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

RFG Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGGY by 495,924 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.32.

On 11/11/2022, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $42.34 per share and a market cap of $812.93Mil. The stock has returned -16.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

