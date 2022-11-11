Stonepine Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $222.00Mil. The top holdings were AMYT(19.37%), QDEL(16.12%), and CTIC(14.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stonepine Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC bought 381,846 shares of NAS:QDEL for a total holding of 501,633. The trade had a 12.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.47.

On 11/11/2022, QuidelOrtho Corp traded for a price of $91.01 per share and a market cap of $6.01Bil. The stock has returned -27.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, QuidelOrtho Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC bought 1,988,193 shares of NAS:CTIC for a total holding of 5,669,388. The trade had a 5.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.23.

On 11/11/2022, CTI BioPharma Corp traded for a price of $6.06 per share and a market cap of $768.98Mil. The stock has returned 132.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CTI BioPharma Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.78 and a price-sales ratio of 44.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 295,372-share investment in NAS:CSTL. Previously, the stock had a 3.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.03 during the quarter.

On 11/11/2022, Castle Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $21.02 per share and a market cap of $553.91Mil. The stock has returned -60.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Castle Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:OVID by 1,947,257 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.09.

On 11/11/2022, Ovid Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $1.6 per share and a market cap of $112.75Mil. The stock has returned -54.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.47 and a price-sales ratio of 70.66.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADMA by 2,000,000 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.4.

On 11/11/2022, ADMA Biologics Inc traded for a price of $3.15 per share and a market cap of $618.52Mil. The stock has returned 125.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ADMA Biologics Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

