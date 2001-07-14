Takeda(TSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted Marketing Authorization for LIVTENCITYTM (maribavir) for the treatment of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and/or disease that are refractory (with or without resistance) to one or more prior therapies, including ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir or foscarnet, in adult patients who have undergone a haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) or solid organ transplant (SOT).4 LIVTENCITY is the first and only oral treatment that inhibits CMV-specific UL97 protein kinase and its natural substrates.1

CMV is one of the most common infections experienced by transplant patients with a global estimated incidence rate of 16-56% in SOT and 30-80% in HSCT recipients.5,6 More than 34,000 SOTs,7 including liver, kidney, and heart transplant, and more than 48,000 HSCTs8 were performed in Europe and neighboring countries in 2019. Although prevention and management of CMV infection in SOT and HSCT patients with available therapies may help improve outcomes,5 breakthrough infections can still occur with prophylaxis,9 and some CMV infections may not respond to treatment.10

“The European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) understands that the transplant patient journey extends well beyond the transplant itself. When not successfully treated, CMV poses a challenge to transplant recipients and their physicians and often leads to increased organ rejection, higher hospitalization rates, and greater burden on healthcare resources, contributing to inequities for patients across the system,” said Dr. Luciano Potena, ESOT President. “The approval of LIVTENCITY by the EC recognizes the need for a new antiviral approach for managing CMV infection that is refractory (with or without resistance) to one or more prior CMV therapies.”

The centralized marketing authorization is valid in all EU member states as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Northern Ireland, and was based on the Phase 3 SOLSTICE trial, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of LIVTENCITY versus conventional antiviral therapies—ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir or foscarnet—for the treatment of adult HSCT and SOT recipients with CMV infection refractory (with or without resistance) to prior therapies.

The EC approval marks the fourth approval of LIVTENCITY for post-transplant refractory (with or without resistance) CMV infection, following the U.S., Canada, and Australia.13-15

“Patients who receive a transplant can face a difficult journey on the road to recovery that involves medicines to suppress their immune system. The additional burden of a CMV infection that has become refractory to treatment, and which could threaten their transplant, poses a challenge to patients being offered a second chance at life,” said Ramona Sequeira, President, Global Portfolio Division, Takeda. “With the EC approval of LIVTENCITY, we are privileged to offer healthcare providers in the EU and EEA* with an additional oral antiviral treatment for post-transplant refractory CMV.”

About CMV

CMV is a beta herpesvirus that commonly infects humans; serologic evidence of prior infection can be found in 40-100% of various adult populations.14 CMV typically resides latent and asymptomatic in the body but may reactivate during periods of immunosuppression. Serious disease may occur in individuals with compromised immune systems, which includes patients who receive immunosuppressants associated with various types of transplants including HSCT or SOT.5 Out of the estimated 200,000 adult transplants per year globally, CMV is one of the most common viral infections experienced by transplant recipients, with an estimated incidence rate between 16-56% in SOT recipients and 30-80% in HSCT recipients.5,6

In transplant recipients, reactivation of CMV can lead to serious consequences including loss of the transplanted organ and, in extreme cases, can be fatal.2,3 Existing therapies to treat post-transplant CMV infections may demonstrate serious side effects that require dose adjustments or may fail to adequately suppress viral replication.10 Additionally, existing therapies may require or prolong hospitalization due to administration.10,15

About LIVTENCITY

LIVTENCITYTM (maribavir), an orally bioavailable anti-CMV compound, is the first and only antiviral agent that targets and inhibits the UL97 protein kinase and its natural substrates.16 It is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older and weighing at least 35 kg) with post-transplant CMV infection/disease that is refractory to treatment (with or without genotypic resistance) with ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir, or foscarnet.12 It is approved by the EC for the treatment of CMV infection and/or disease that are refractory (with or without resistance) to one or more prior therapies, including ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir or foscarnet in adult patients who have undergone a HSCT or SOT.4 It is also approved by Health Canada for the treatment of adults with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease who are refractory (with or without genotypic resistance) to one or more prior antiviral therapies.11 LIVTENCITY is also approved in Australia for the treatment of adults with post-transplant CMV infection and disease resistant, refractory, or intolerant to one or more prior therapies.13

Product name LIVTENCITY 200 mg film coated tablets. Generic name Maribavir Indications and effects LIVTENCITY is indicated for the treatment of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and/or disease that are refractory (with or without resistance) to one or more prior therapies, including ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir or foscarnet in adult patients who have undergone a haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) or solid organ transplant (SOT). Consideration should be given to official guidance on the appropriate use of antiviral agents. Posology and Administration LIVTENCITY should be initiated by a physician experienced in the management of patients who have undergone solid organ transplant or haematopoietic stem cell transplant. Posology: The recommended dose of LIVTENCITY is 400 mg (two 200 mg tablets) twice daily resulting in a daily dose of 800 mg for 8 weeks. Treatment duration may need to be individualised based on the clinical characteristics of each patient. Paediatric population: The safety and efficacy of LIVTENCITY in patients below 18 years of age have not been established. No data are available. Method of administration: Oral use. LIVTENCITY is intended for oral use only and can be taken with or without food. The film coated tablet can be taken as a whole tablet, a crushed tablet, or a crushed tablet through a nasogastric or orogastric tube.

About Takeda’s SOLSTICE Trial

The TAK-620-303 (SOLSTICE) trial (NCT02931539, EudraCT 2015-004725-13) was a global, multicenter, randomized, open-label, active-controlled superiority trial to assess the efficacy and safety of treatment with either maribavir or conventional antiviral therapy in 352 haematopoietic stem cell transplant and solid organ transplant recipients with CMV infection refractory, with or without resistance, to one or a combination of the conventional antiviral therapies: ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet, or cidofovir. Adult patients underwent a 2-week screening period, followed by randomization 2:1 to maribavir (n=235) (400 mg, twice daily) or conventional antiviral therapies (n=117) (as dosed by the investigator) for up to 8 weeks. After completion of the treatment period, subjects entered a 12-week follow-up phase.16

The trial’s primary efficacy endpoint was confirmed CMV DNA level <137 IU/mL] in 2 consecutive samples separated by at least 5 days as assessed by COBAS® AmpliPrep/COBAS® TaqMan® CMV test) at the end of Week 8. The key secondary endpoint was CMV DNA level † at the end of Study Week 8 with maintenance of this treatment effect through Study Week 16.16

About Takeda

Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com.

LIVTENCITY Safety Information for Europe

Please consult the LIVTENCITY▼Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) before prescribing, particularly in relation to dosing and treatment monitoring.

Contraindications

Hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients and co administration with ganciclovir or valganciclovir.

Special warnings and precautions for use

Virologic failure can occur during and after treatment with LIVTENCITY. Some maribavir pUL97 resistance-associated substitutions confer cross-resistance to ganciclovir and valganciclovir. CMV DNA levels should be monitored and resistance mutations should be investigated in patients who do not respond to treatment. Treatment should be discontinued if maribavir resistance mutations are detected.

LIVTENCITY is not expected to be effective in treating CMV CNS infections (e.g. meningo encephalitis).

LIVTENCITY has the potential to increase the concentrations of immunosuppressants that are cytochrome P450 (CYP)3A/P-gp substrates with narrow therapeutic margins (including tacrolimus, cyclosporine, sirolimus and everolimus). The plasma levels of these immunosuppressants must be frequently monitored throughout treatment with LIVTENCITY, especially following initiation and after discontinuation of LIVTENCITY, and doses should be adjusted, as needed.

The concomitant use of LIVTENCITY and certain medicinal products may result in known or potentially significant medicinal product interactions, some of which may lead to:

possible clinically significant adverse reactions from greater exposure of concomitant medicinal products.

reduced therapeutic effect of LIVTENCITY.

Sodium content: This medicinal product contains less than 1 mmol sodium (23 mg) per tablet, that is to say essentially ‘sodium free’.

Pregnancy & Breast-feeding: LIVTENCITY is not recommended during pregnancy and in women of childbearing potential not using contraception. Breast feeding should be discontinued during treatment with LIVTENCITY.

Interactions

If dose adjustments of concomitant medicinal products are made due to treatment with maribavir, doses should be readjusted after treatment with maribavir is completed.

Effect of other medicinal products on maribavir: Co-administration of maribavir with strong cytochrome P450 3A (CYP3A) inducers rifampicin, rifabutin or St. John’s wort is not recommended. If co-administration of maribavir with other strong or moderate CYP3A inducers (e.g., carbamazepine, efavirenz, phenobarbital and phenytoin) cannot be avoided, the maribavir dose should be increased to 1 200 mg twice daily. No dose adjustment is needed when maribavir is co administered with CYP3A inhibitors.

Effect of maribavir on other medicinal products: Co-administration of maribavir with valganciclovir and ganciclovir is contraindicated.

Concomitant administration of maribavir and medicinal products that are sensitive substrates of CYP1A2 with a narrow therapeutic window (e.g., tizanidine and theophylline) should be avoided due to the risk for lack of efficacy of CYP1A2 substrates.

When the immunosuppressants tacrolimus, cyclosporine, everolimus or sirolimus are co-administered with maribavir, immunosuppressant levels should be frequently monitored throughout treatment with maribavir, especially following initiation and after discontinuation of maribavir and dose adjusted, when needed.

Caution should be exercised when maribavir and sensitive P-gp substrates (e.g., digoxin, dabigatran) are co administered. Serum digoxin concentrations should be monitored, and dose of digoxin may need to be reduced, as needed (see Table 1).

Co-administration of maribavir with sensitive BCRP substrates such as rosuvastatin, is expected to increase their exposure and lead to undesirable effects.

Adverse Reactions

Very common (≥1/10) Taste disturbance, Diarrhoea, Nausea, Vomiting, Fatigue Common (≥1/100 to <1/10) Headache, Abdominal pain upper, Decreased appetite, Immunosuppressant drug level increased*, Weight decreased

The most commonly reported serious adverse reactions were diarrhoea (2%) and nausea, weight decreased, fatigue, immunosuppressant drug concentration level increased, and vomiting (all occurring at > 1%).

For Europe, please consult the LIVTENCITY Summary Product Characteristics before prescribing

For full U.S. Prescribing Information, including the approved indication and important safety information, please visit: %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fcontent.takeda.com%2F%3Fcontenttype%3Dpi%26amp%3Bproduct%3Dliv%26amp%3Blanguage%3Deng%26amp%3Bcountry%3Dusa%26amp%3Bdocumentnumber%3D1%3C%2Fb%3E

Please consult with your local regulatory agency for approved labeling in your country.

*European Economic Area (EEA) countries include Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

†CMV infection symptom control was defined as resolution or improvement of tissue-invasive disease or CMV syndrome for symptomatic patients at baseline, or no new symptoms for patients who were asymptomatic at baseline.

