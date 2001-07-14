Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for three new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with Air Astana, the national carrier of Kazakhstan. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to Air Astana beginning in early 2025 through spring 2026 from ALC’s order book with Boeing.

“We are pleased to announce this lease placement for three new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with Air Astana today,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “These three ALC Dreamliner aircraft will greatly enhance Air Astana’s long-range capabilities and passenger comfort as the airline expands international routes from Kazakhstan.”

“ALC is honored to announce this lease placement with longtime customer Air Astana and be a part of the airline’s fleet modernization program by adding three highly efficient new Boeing 787-9 aircraft to Air Astana’s fleet,” added Alex Khatibi, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation.

“The Boeing 787-9 is an important aircraft to Air Astana’s fleet modernization as we expand our routes and focus on passenger experience,” said Peter Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Astana. “The Dreamliner offers fuel-efficiency and range flexibility that will greatly add to our current fleet operations.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Air Astana

Air Astana is the principal airline and flag carrier of the Republic of Kazakhstan, based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The airline operates scheduled domestic and international services from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hubs, Nur-sultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Atyrau Airport, and Aktau Airport. Today the Air Astana Group operates a fleet of 40 aircraft with an average age of 5.2 years, split between Air Astana, its full service airline established in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low cost airline established in 2019. It operates over 64 domestic and international routes. Its passengers are served by more than 5,500 highly qualified staff, the majority of whom are from Kazakhstan, supplemented by experienced foreign personnel. Since autumn 2005 the Air Astana team has been headed by Peter Foster, an airline executive with more than 40 years of management experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005152/en/