Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Edward Rubin has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment Group within Financial Advisory. Based in New York, Mr. Rubin will advise companies in the communications infrastructure and network services sectors.

“We’ve built one of the leading Communications and Digital Infrastructure groups across Wall Street,” said Garrett Baker, Global Co-Head of the Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment Group at Lazard. “Eddie has deep experience in Fiber and Telecommunications infrastructure and is a perfect complement to our team’s active and growing practice.”

Lazard has built one of the leading global advisory practices focused on Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment and has been strengthening the team in recent months, including the recent hire of Slava+Brin to focus on Communications and Internet Infrastructure.

Prior to joining Lazard, Mr. Rubin was a Managing Director at Cowen and Company, where he led investment banking efforts across the converging sectors of fiber optic, landline communications, data center and mobile infrastructure. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rubin held M&A positions at Deutsche Bank, UBS, and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson.

Mr. Rubin holds a bachelor’s degree in Business with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from Boston University.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North, Central and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ_FAPE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005090/en/