PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics ( IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today announced preclinical data from the Company’s iPSC-based cell therapy platform were featured in two posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting. Additionally, the Company provided pipeline program updates ahead of its virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day taking place today, November 11, at 8:00 AM ET.

“Developing a best-in-class iPSC derived gamma delta CAR T cell platform is a top priority at Century and we are excited to share additional data supporting our strategic decision to leverage this platform to address the complexities of solid tumors,” said Lalo Flores, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Century Therapeutics. “Accordingly, we are pleased to announce the nomination of our newest pipeline program for solid tumors, CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 targeted gamma delta iT cell product candidate for which we expect to file an IND in 2025. Additionally, we continue to make progress with our iNK cell platform and are pleased to add to the preclinical data package supporting our iNK 3.0 platform, which shows enhanced functionality and illustrates the power and efficiencies of our platform. We look forward to discussing these updates later this morning during our virtual R&D Day.”

Data Presented at SITC Annual Meeting and Pipeline Updates

A copy of each poster presentation from the SITC Annual Meeting is available on Century’s website.

Gamma Delta iT Cell Platform

Gamma delta (γδ) T cells have been shown to exhibit the cytolytic features of conventional alpha beta (αβ) CD8+ T cells with additional capabilities for innate recognition of tumors and lack the risk for graft-versus-host-disease compared to αβ T cells. The Company has developed an iPSC-derived chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) γδ T cell platform which can target solid tumors through CAR-mediated recognition, CD16-mediated antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) when combined with therapeutic antibodies, and naturally innate receptors such as natural cytotoxicity receptors (NCRs) which can recognize and eliminate tumor cells.

Preclinical data presented today demonstrate that iPSC-derived γδ T cells derived from reprogrammed primary γδ T cells can be efficiently engineered and produced with robust yield. In preclinical human xenograft models, iPSC-derived γδ-CAR T cells were shown to be effective in controlling solid tumors as a monotherapy and in combination with a therapeutic antibody. Significant CAR-specific killing of EGFR+ tumor cells was demonstrated in vitro by γδ-CAR T cells in multiple solid tumor cell lines. γδ T cells expressing endogenous CD16 effectively elicited ADCC of HER2+ solid tumor cells in the presence of trastuzumab. The in vitro cytokine profile of γδ T cells in the presence of various target cells indicated γδ T cells secrete IFNγ and TNFα after CAR activation.

Next Generation Platform for iPSC-derived NK cells (iNK Cells)

Preclinical data presented today describe the Company’s next generation platform for iNK cells (iNK 3.0) that include genetic enhancements for improved Allo-EvasionTM, cell fitness, tumor targeting, in vivo imaging, and safety. A clonal iPSC line was derived with eleven total genetic modifications introduced through four sequential gene editing steps. By adopting a common progenitor (CP) strategy, an engineered iPSC master cell bank will be used as the starting point for future therapies across diverse indications. The CP iPSC is uniform and confirmed to contain all gene edits that will be shared by multiple product candidates which the Company expects will not be accompanied by any undesirable off-target effects. By adding different CARs to the CP, Century believes multiple product candidates can be engineered with a single gene editing step. Future iNK cell therapies are expected to be derived from the CP by addition of CAR(s) for indication-specific tumor targeting.

Pipeline Updates

The Company today provided an update on its solid tumor strategy, including the nomination of its next pipeline program, CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR γδ iT product candidate. The Company expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application in 2025 for Nectin-4+ cancers.

Virtual Research & Development Update

The Company will host a virtual R&D Day today, Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM EST. The R&D Day will feature presentations from the Company’s management team and Jonathan Rosenberg, M.D., Chief of the Genitourinary Oncology Service at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), Physician at Memorial Hospital at MSKCC, and Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. For additional information on how to access the event, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Century’s website.

