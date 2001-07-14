Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced participation at the following investor conferences in November and December 2022:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 15, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group meetings and a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. ET.

13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 17, 2022 in New York, NY. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group meetings and a fireside chat at 12.05 p.m. ET.

Raymond James’ 2022 Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY, on December 6, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group meetings and a fireside chat at 3:25 p.m. ET.

