DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, today announced a partnership with Hiring+Our+Heroes, a nationwide initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to help veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses and caregivers find meaningful employment.

For over a decade, Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) has connected the military community with American businesses to create economic opportunity and a strong and diversified workforce. Through the program, DocGo will tap into HOH’s pool of top military talent looking for career opportunities and ways to apply their advanced degrees and military experience in field roles including emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and telehealth providers, as well as corporate leadership and operations roles.

“Hiring Our Heroes provides the opportunity to hire service members and their families who have already demonstrated a commitment to helping those in their community,” said Greg Hambric, National Director Of Talent Acquisition at DocGo. “At DocGo, we are passionate about making quality healthcare accessible to everyone. By tapping into this highly trained and extremely motivated workforce, we will be able to care for more patients in more locations, while giving veterans a bright new career path in the fast growing mobile healthcare services industry.”

David Schulz is instrumental in the implementation of this program at DocGo and is a current DocGo SkillBridge fellow. Schulz joined the company after serving more than 20 years as an Army Officer in roles as a White House Fellow, as a U.S. Diplomat at the US Embassy in Mexico City and San Salvador and as a front-line Infantry Commander in Afghanistan and Iraq. He brings a diverse range of expertise and is tri-lingual, holds advanced degrees from the University of Texas, the Naval Postgraduate School and UCLA, and is an Army Airborne Ranger.

“DocGo offers a hands-on experience where I can put my leadership skills, strategy experience and recent MBA education to use immediately,” said David Schulz, a military veteran and current DocGo SkillBridge fellow. “On a daily basis, I am learning from professionals on how the private sector operates. I am so happy that I chose DocGo to help me transition from the military to a life of civilian work, and now I can help other military men and women make their own transition to a welcoming, growing company.”

Since 2011, HOH has used hiring events, digital programs and internships to cultivate a rich pipeline of military talent ready for the American business community. Through these initiatives, HOH has worked to connect more than half a million veterans and military spouses with employment opportunities no matter where they are in the world.

Those interested in learning more about DocGo’s corporate career opportunities should visit www.docgojobs.com.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

