GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or “the Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States,today announced that the Company will be participating in the 11th annual Marijuana Business Conference and Cannabis Expo (“MJBizCon”), taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Wednesday, November 16, 2022 through Friday, November 18, 2022.

The Company will showcase its current lineup of market-leading products, including Charcoir coco coir, Power Si and Drip Hydro nutrients and additives, and Ion lights. In addition, the Company’s benching business, MMI Agriculture, will debut its exciting new single bench system, which expands MMI’s already impressive portfolio of mobile benching solutions.

Members of GrowGen’s senior management team, including Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Darren Lampert and Co-Founder and President Michael Salaman, will also be in attendance.

GrowGen’s team will be at booth #1935 and MMI’s team will be at booth #1837. The expo runs from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Friday (all in Pacific Standard Time).

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 59 stores across 15 states, which include 22 locations in California, 6 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts, 1 location in Mississippi, 1 location in Missouri, 1 location in New Mexico, 1 location in Rhode Island, and 1 location in Virginia. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005100/en/