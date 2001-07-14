KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities.

“We are proud to open The Hills, a new-home community in the popular town of Huntersville. We design our open floor plans to be more comfortable — with roomy spaces that live bigger — at affordable prices. Additionally, KB Home gives each customer the ability to personalize their new home and offers a wide range of design choices,” said Bill Kiselick, President of KB Home’s Charlotte division. “The Hills offers a serene country setting with rolling hills, woods and walking trails, and its convenient location provides easy access to local shopping, dining and entertainment.”

The homes at The Hills showcase popular design characteristics like large kitchens overlooking great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and spacious lofts. The one- and two-story floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 3,100 square feet.

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Hills sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. The homebuilder will be holding a grand opening celebration, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, 12 to 3 p.m., during which home shoppers can explore the new community, tour the beautiful model homes and enjoy refreshments and family entertainment. Pricing begins from the $390,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

