The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick and Chief Financial Officer Liyuan Woo will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.beautyhealth.com%2F. An archived replay of the webcast, as well as a transcript, will be available following the fireside chat.

