VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that its abstract highlighting data from the ongoing Phase 2a study of VBI-1901, the Company’s cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), was accepted for poster presentation at the 27th Annual Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), taking place November 16-20, 2022.

Presentation Details

Poster Number CTIM-14

Title: Comprehensive biomarker analysis of responders and non-responders in a Phase 2a trial of a CMV vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate (VBI-1901)

Session: Poster Session

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022

Poster Session Time: 7:30-9:30PM ET

Poster Presenter: Fabio M. Iwamoto, M.D., Deputy Director, Division of Neuro-Oncology and Assistant Professor of Neurology at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center

About VBI-1901 and GBM

VBI-1901 is a novel cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate developed using VBI’s enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) technology to target two highly immunogenic cytomegalovirus (CMV) antigens, gB and pp65. Scientific literature suggests CMV infection is prevalent in multiple solid tumors, including glioblastoma (GBM). GBM is among the most common and aggressive malignant primary brain tumors in humans. In the U.S. alone, 12,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. The current standard of care for treating GBM is surgical resection, followed by radiation and chemotherapy. Even with aggressive treatment, GBM progresses rapidly and has a high mortality.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (“VBI”) is a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease. Through its innovative approach to virus-like particles (“VLPs”), including a proprietary enveloped VLP (“eVLP”) platform technology, VBI develops vaccine candidates that mimic the natural presentation of viruses, designed to elicit the innate power of the human immune system. VBI is committed to targeting and overcoming significant infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, coronaviruses, and cytomegalovirus (CMV), as well as aggressive cancers including glioblastoma (GBM). VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and a research and manufacturing site in Rehovot, Israel.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

