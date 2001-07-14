VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has unveiled an upgraded design and user experience for WatchFree+, VIZIO’s free streaming service that comes built into millions of VIZIO Smart TVs. This latest update brings a new look and feel, intuitive Electronic Program Guide (EPG), faster and easier navigation, and personalization features to the free streaming service. WatchFree+ has grown to include more than 260 free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, offering an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, music, and programs.

The redesigned WatchFree+ reflects VIZIO’s commitment to its users, with features centered around an enhanced user experience and access to fan-favorite programming. The WatchFree+ Guide now displays up-coming content segmented in 30-minute intervals, allowing viewers to explore the vast collection of WatchFree+ content in a familiar format. In addition to the improved user experience, the WatchFree+ interface allows advertisers to promote contextually relevant content seamlessly within the WatchFree+ Guide.

Notable updates to the WatchFree+ user experience:

Electronic Program Guide: See a schedule of all WatchFree+ programs in a simple grid format, segmented in half-hour intervals.

See a schedule of all WatchFree+ programs in a simple grid format, segmented in half-hour intervals. In-Line Content Descriptions: View movie and show descriptions as you move through the WatchFree+ Guide.

View movie and show descriptions as you move through the WatchFree+ Guide. Picture-in-Picture: Continue to watch a show while browsing additional WatchFree+ channels.

Continue to watch a show while browsing additional WatchFree+ channels. Jump to a Category: Long press the “OK” button while in the EPG guide to get a list of channel genres, making navigation easier.

Long press the “OK” button while in the EPG guide to get a list of channel genres, making navigation easier. Easy Access to On Demand Titles: Quickly and easily launch an on-demand movie or show directly from the program guide.

“We are proud of the growth we have seen across our free streaming service,” said Steve Yum, Vice President of Software Product Management at VIZIO. “This redesign makes it easier than ever to navigate and explore the continually expanding universe of entertainment on WatchFree+ across live and on demand programming.”

Viewer-Informed Programming Highlights

Since launching the service, it has grown to become the second-most-watched free ad-supported streaming app on VIZIO. Driving this momentum are more than 260 premium channels and 6,000 movies and shows spanning 13 content genres, from news, movies and sports to kids and family, music and reality.

VIZIO’s rich, glass-level Inscape data fuels channel discovery, providing insights into user-favorite TV shows and movies. That data also powers the selection and programming of VIZIO Features channels including food and travel, true crime, sci-fi, horror, American classics, action, special holiday pop-up channels and more.

VIZIO Exclusives

VIZIO recently+announced the launch of exclusive TV series premieres including Boston George: Famous Without the Fortune (Cinedigm), Sanitarium (producer Bryan Ramirez and creator Kerry Valderrama), Haunted Gold Rush (Blue Ant Media) and the Space Science Now channel (MagellanTV).

On Demand Expansion

With more than 6,000 movie and TV show titles to choose from, On Demand content can now be launched directly from the program guide including recently added titles COPs (Langley Productions),Canada’s Drag Race and Hotel Paranormal (Blue Ant Media).

Single Series Channels

A top performing format on WatchFree+, single series channels provide a unique viewing experience not available on traditional broadcast TV and gives viewers 24/7 free access to favorites like Ice Road Truckers (A+E), America’s Test Kitchen (PBS), Hell’s Kitchen l Kitchen Nightmares (FilmRise) and new to WatchFree+, the British fantasy-adventure drama, Merlin (Fremantle).

FAST Growing Genre Expansion

As one of the most popular genres on WatchFree+, VIZIO has expanded crime programming with the addition of the JAIL pop-up channelfrom Langley Productions, the team behind the long-running reality series COPs.

Primetime Favorites

Viewers can also enjoy fan-favorite shows on the recently added %3Cb%3EION%3C%2Fb%3Echannel which features popular shows such as NCIS, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Blue Bloods.

The latest WatchFree+ programming is now available on all VIZIO TVs. For more information about WatchFree+, visit www.vizio.com%2Fen%2Fwatchfreeplus.

