MSCI Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Andy Wiechmann, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 2022 Ultimate Services Conference on November 17, 2022, including a fireside chat that will begin at 1:35 PM Eastern Time

on November 30, 2022, including a fireside chat that will begin at 12:00 PM Eastern Time Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financials Conference on December 7, 2022, including a fireside chat that will begin at 3:00 PM Eastern Time

A live webcast and replay of these events will be available on the events and presentations section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage, https%3A%2F%2Fir.msci.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

Separately, the Company also published a management presentation for investors on its Investor Relations homepage, ir.msci.com, on Friday, November 11, 2022. The Company’s management may use this presentation during meetings with investors and analysts.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

