ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, today announced that on November 4, 2022, the U.S. FDA declared nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) may no longer be sold or marketed as a dietary supplement in the United States since it was first investigated as a drug.

NMN cannot cross the cell membrane directly and must first be converted to nicotinamide riboside or NR, making NR a more efficient nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) precursor. ChromaDex’s proprietary ingredient, Niagen®, patented nicotinamide riboside or NR and the key active ingredient in the consumer supplement Tru+Niagen®, is the most efficient NAD+ precursor in the world and is one of the most promising ingredients to have entered the healthy aging supplement space. Supplementation with Niagen® is backed by over 20 published and peer-reviewed clinical trials, over 200 published scientific studies and over 40 owned and licensed patents.

NAD+ levels have been shown to decline by up to 65% between age 30 and 70, and is linked to all nine hallmarks (cellular and molecular mechanisms) of aging, making NAD+ a likely contributor to age-related health decline. ChromaDex continues to be an industry leader in NAD+ research through the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERPTM), which achieved over 250 material transfer agreements (MTAs) this past Spring featuring Niagen® and other proprietary ingredients. Clinical research advances through CERPTM have demonstrated NAD+ boosting benefits following supplementation with Niagen® for age-related conditions, paving the way for future research.

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

