EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today unveiled a new promotional charging plan exclusively for Tesla Model S, 3, X and Y drivers and announced that Autocharge+ is available for Tesla drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter at nearly all EVgo DC fast charging locations.

All Tesla drivers can enroll in the new limited time Tesla Plus Promo plan via the EVgo app and drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter can enroll in Autocharge+ for automatic session initiation and billing. Capable of charging up to 250kW and compatible with most Tesla vehicles on the market, the new adapter unlocks access to high-power charging for Tesla drivers on the EVgo network —and gives them a seamless charging experience with the added benefit of the EVgo+app that allows drivers to monitor their charging sessions, view real-time charger availability, reserve chargers and more.

The new promotional plan gives Tesla drivers a free three-month trial of the EVgo Plus subscription plan, which offers access to lower charging rates and free charger reservations at select stations with EVgo Reservations™. While this offer is available exclusively for Tesla drivers, both new customers and existing Tesla EVgo customers can sign up for the promotion via the EVgo app. This limited time promotion is valid through December 31, 2022.

“EVgo launched Autocharge+ to give EV drivers a simple and seamless charging experience at our DC fast charging locations,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo. “Combining the innovations of Autocharge+ with the release of the CCS Combo 1 Adapter and our new promotional charging plan, Tesla drivers can take advantage of high-power charging on the EVgo network in convenient locations across the U.S.”

To enroll in the Tesla Plus Promo plan and Autocharge+, Tesla drivers need to download the EVgo app and add their Tesla VIN in the vehicle section. To complete enrollment in Autocharge+, drivers must plug into an EVgo charger with the adapter. For additional details around the EVgo Tesla Plus Promo Plan, click here. For more information about Autocharge+, click here.

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through renewable energy certificates. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo+eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo+Optima™, EVgo+Inside™, EVgo+Rewards™, and Autocharge%2B, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

