HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:HCA, Financial), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that is has again been recognized by Military Times as one of the country’s best employers based on the company’s efforts to recruit, retain and support current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers. Since 2012, HCA Healthcare has hired more than 40,000 veterans, active-duty personnel and military spouses.

The Military Times’ 2022+Best+for+Vets%3A+Employers ranking is an editorially independent, highly respected analysis of the policies and practices that make companies an attractive place to work for both current employees and future job seekers within the military community. Rankings are based on the results of a voluntary survey which seeks to capture the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans and their families when choosing an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, are given the most weight in scoring.

“We are immensely grateful for the selfless individuals who have served our country and have chosen to work at HCA Healthcare,” said Sherri Neal, chief diversity officer of HCA Healthcare. “It is an honor to be recognized by Military Times again, as we strive to support and honor our nation’s veterans and military spouses.”

The designation recognizes the work HCA Healthcare is doing to support and employ veterans, including:

Launching an internal mentoring program for veterans and military spouses, which has been successful in helping recently transitioned veterans navigate the civilian workforce.

Maintaining a Veteran Colleague Network, an employee-led, self-directed voluntary network facilitating connection, collaboration and celebration among colleagues.

Offering military leave and supplemental pay to eligible colleagues, and supporting those who want to continue to serve as active duty military while working at HCA Healthcare.

Partnering with the U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Brigade to create the Patriot Partnership Program allowing the Army to provide specialized training for residency and fellowship programs nationwide.

Serving on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Employment and Military Spouse Employment Councils.

Working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation on the “Hiring 100,000 Military Spouses” campaign to help military spouses seeking meaningful 21st-century career opportunities. As a founding coalition member in 2021, HCA Healthcare hired more than 1,100 military spouses.

HCA Healthcare has a longstanding commitment to U.S. veteran and military communities. This year, the company is giving $50,000 to REBOOT Recovery, a national peer-led trauma healing program for veterans, their families and first responders, to assist in rewriting their military curriculum. HCA Healthcare is also giving $25,000 to Fisher House Foundation to build a second house in San Antonio, Texas for military families to stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital or VA Medical Center and $25,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which has completed over 80 specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. In the past five years, the company has given approximately $900,000 to national and local veteran support organizations.

In addition, HCA Healthcare has been nationally recognized as a military-friendly employer and military-spouse friendly employer for 12 consecutive years by VIQTORY and, in 2021 received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. In 2015, HCA Healthcare received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes – Lee Anderson Award for overall excellence in hiring and retaining veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses.

