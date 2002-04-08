Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, to Address 2022 Scotiabank Transportation and Industrials Conference on November 15

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, of CN (TSX: CNR) (: CNI), will address the 2022 Scotiabank Transportation and Industrials Conference on November 15, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
438-455-3692
[email protected]		(514) 399-0052
[email protected]


