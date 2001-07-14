Williams Sonoma Home, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, the launch of a new online fine art gallery in partnership with Los Angeles-based art curation brand, Tappan Collective. The new online fine art gallery will feature exclusive limited-edition contemporary fine art pieces ranging from original paintings to archival prints and sculptures.

Designed to revolutionize the process for transforming your walls through art, Williams Sonoma Home’s new digital art gallery will provide customers with a new opportunity to collect fine art and discover new emerging artists.

“Williams Sonoma Home’s partnership with Tappan Collective allows our customers access to incredible fine art across several mediums,” said Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido. “Offering a curation of original paintings, fine art prints and sculptures to our customers provides them a unique opportunity to add an additional layer of self-expression to the design of their homes.”

“At Tappan, we think that collecting fine art is for everyone. We believe in making art accessible,” said Tappan Collective Founder, Chelsea Nassib. “We’re thrilled to partner with Williams Sonoma Home to introduce customers to new art, all while helping these incredible emerging artists find their way into collectors’ homes.”

The artists featured in the Tappan Collective Collection for Williams Sonoma Home include:

Alarah Gee A visual artist based in Yorkshire, North of England, Gee is known for her minimalist line drawings and meditative ink paintings that recontextualize everyday household objects with a focus on geometric, post-modern forms and the artist's thoughtful gestures.

Astri Styrkestad Haukaas Abstract painter & founder of Danish artspace KVIT, Astri Styrkestad Haukaas's expressive paintings draw their colors and tones from nature. For each series, Styrkestad Haukaas paints her subjective experience of the natural world -- often painting the same space multiple times as she remembers it through different, changing moments.

Daniel Fletcher London-based painter Daniel Fletcher's large abstract paintings and hand-pulled prints make use of contemporary color stories and authentic, expressive gestures.

Firoozeh Neman Ojai-based artist Firoozeh Neman's practice encompasses sculpture, drawing, and painting. Neman lets the energy of the work guide her as she creates.

Tycjan Knut London-based Knut’s large, minimalist paintings have been shown extensively across Europe and are widely known for their subtle use of color, tonal difference and abstraction.

Astrid Verhoef Verhoef’s surreal photographs explore the complicated relationship between humans and nature.

Brian Merriam Merriam travels to the most remote parts of the world to capture rarely seen landscapes and celestial phenomena, including the Himalayas, the Aurora Borealis, lush Hawaiian jungles and total solar eclipses.

Ethan Caflisch London-based Caflisch is known for his large, geometric and minimalist paintings, figurative paintings and handmade textile works.



ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift+registry+program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

ABOUT TAPPAN COLLECTIVE

TAPPAN’s primary goal is to change the relationship between collectors, artists and their work. This approach allows artists to tell their stories in a three-dimensional way that encourages more exploration by the collector than a traditional gallery space. Chelsea Neman Nassib, launched her business in 2012 with a unique vision - to connect leading emerging artists to new and seasoned collectors across the world, while encouraging and supporting artists to fully explore and evolve their practice. An artist herself, Nassib quickly realized there was a gaping hole in the traditional art world for emerging artists. Lauded by Architectural Digest and Vogue, Tappan’s success continues. And the TAPPAN commitment to art extends well beyond e-commerce. The business, and Chelsea herself, are intrinsically invested in discovering and developing emerging artists to grow their careers into established artists.

