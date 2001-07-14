The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced it has once again been named a Best for Vets Employer by Military+Times, as well as a Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer by VIQTORY.

“These recognitions demonstrate our steadfast commitment to creating a welcoming environment for the military community,” said Diane Kurtzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Travelers. “Service members and their families add incredible value to our workforce, and we’re proud to support them.”

Travelers offers a robust suite of military-friendly programs and benefits, including:

An employee resource group focused on building awareness of veterans’ skills and experiences. Since its launch in 2013, the Military and Veterans & Allies Diversity Network has grown to more than 3,100 members.

A recruiting initiative designed specifically to help military spouses. Since 2020, the company has hired more than 200 military spouses and recently created a forum where they can come together to share tips, exchange resources and offer support to one another.

A partnership with American Corporate Partners, a national nonprofit that helps veterans discover their next careers. Since 2010, Travelers employees have mentored hundreds of post-9/11 veterans.

Comprehensive benefits for employees deployed on active duty, which include full benefits that are in addition to supplementing employees’ military pay for up to five years of their deployment.

The company has also signed the Statement of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve at both state and national levels and is part of the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership. In addition, Travelers was named a 2021 Employer for Outstanding Support by the U.S. Navy Reserve.

To learn more about Travelers and its commitment to recruiting military service members, visit Travelers.com%2Fmilitary.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

