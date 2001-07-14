Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has ranked sixth in the Top 10 2023 Military Friendly® Employers with revenue over $5 billion for its meaningful efforts to recruit, retain and develop veteran talent in the U.S. The firm has now been recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer for five consecutive years.

The firm was also named a Military Friendly® Spouse Employer, recognizing the firm’s commitment to helping military spouse employees have fulfilling careers.

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the community of active duty, reserves, guard, veterans and their spouses. Organizations that exceed standards are recognized as part of the Top 10, Gold, Silver or Bronze in categories based on revenue.

“With extensive experience in leadership, teamwork, adaptability and problem-solving, our veteran colleagues meaningfully contribute to the many ways Cushman & Wakefield delivers value for our people and clients,” said Andrew McDonald, President of Cushman & Wakefield. “That’s why, on Veterans Day and every day, we are deeply committed to honoring and supporting the military and veteran community.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Military+%26amp%3B+Veterans+Program—led by Matt Disher, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and Doug Jones, Managing Principal of Dallas Fort Worth and a veteran of the U.S. Army—encompasses several initiatives to recruit, retain and develop military and veteran talent. Most recently, the firm joined the Department of Defense’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership program, which connects military spouses with partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.

“Companies earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe; they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. “To them, hiring veterans and service members is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly® survey.

Cushman & Wakefield will be showcased in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com. See the full list of Military Friendly® Employers here.

