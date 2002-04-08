BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Veterans Day, sees the worldwide publication of Avenger Field, a book paying tribute to America’s largely unheralded female pilots who served the nation in World War II.

Big Screen Entertainment Group ( BSEG, Financial) is publishing, in hardback and e-book formats, its acclaimed screenplay about the Women Airforce Service Pilots, who were known as the WASPs.

Profits from the book will go to causes which keep the memory alive of those patriotic pilots who served at Avenger Field, a long secret military base in Texas, and whose achievements only emerged in recently declassified military files.

“Their inspirational story deserves to be told and we are honored to be sharing it with the world this Veterans Day,” said Big Screen Chief Executive Kimberley Kates.

She co-wrote the script with two colleagues at her Los Angeles based entertainment company, Sandro Monetti and Catherine Taylor. The story of those fearless women was further developed with help from BAFTA New Talent rising stars Muriel Naim and Asligul Armagan.

Following years of research and development, Big Screen’s Avenger Field was developed for television and Hollywood’s top script coverage service WeScreenplay placed it in the top one percent of works submitted to the company.

Copies of Avenger Field are available here and everywhere books can be ordered:

Avenger Field by Kimberley Kates | BookBaby Bookshop

About Big Screen Entertainment ( BSEG, Financial)

Big Screen Entertainment Group ( BSEG, Financial) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US and Internationally.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements

involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact: Lorraine Lee

323.654.3400 – [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d84aaf4-7ee0-48e4-afe6-bfc5c88d1c22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26b1b3cd-bd7a-4921-b2d7-83776b692267